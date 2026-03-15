Milan are seven points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter, so they'll need to be perfect for the remainder of the campaign to stay in the hunt. Mid-table opponents Lazio have been unpredictable to say the least.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Lazio vs AC Milan as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Lazio vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Lazio vs AC Milan will kick off on 15 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Although Milan's Serie A title chances are remote, trailing Inter by seven points, they'll continue believing. A match with a Lazio side destined for a mid-table finish could be the perfect opportunity to collect three points. The Rossoneri have only lost two league matches throughout 2026, but a tally of nine Serie A draws this season has cost them dear.

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Lazio won against Sassuolo last time out, their first win inside 90 minutes in seven outings across all competitions, but fans are less than pleased with club president Claudio Lolito. Only 2000 disgruntled spectators were in the capital to watch that win as a boycott against Lolito continues.

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Key stats & injury news

Milan are yet to lose a league game on the road this season (W9, D5).

Milan beat Inter in the Derby della Madonnina last weekend but still trails them by seven points.

Lazio have only won two of their last nine matches at home.

None of the last 17 meetings between these sides has ended 0-0.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: