Liga MX
team-logoFC Juarez
Estadio Benito Juarez
team-logoCD Guadalajara
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Juarez vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez and Chivas meet here on Matchday 2 of the Clausura in Liga MX. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Juarez vs Chivas as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USATelemundo

How to watch and live stream Juarez vs Chivas for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

FC Juárez vs Chivas kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Benito Juarez

Juarez vs Chivas kicks off on 13 Jan 2026 at 22:10 EST.

Match preview

Juarez and Chivas both opened up their Clausura campaigns with wins. Juarez claimed a 2-1 win at Mazatlan, while Chivas won 2-0 at home to Pachuca.

Colombian star Oscar Estupinan got eight goals in 15 Apertura appearances, while 22-year-old Armando Gonzalez was a revelation for Chivas in the Apertura, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances.

Five of the last six meetings between these sides featured goals at both ends. 

FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-PACHUCAGetty Images

Injury news

Bryan Romero, Diego Valoyes and Guillermo Ruiz are all doubts for Juarez. Gilberto Sepulveda and Leonardo Sepulveda are doubts for Chivas, while Diego Campillo is definitely out with a broken foot. 

Team news & squads

FC Juarez vs CD Guadalajara Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Caixinha

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Milito

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

JUA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUA

Last 5 matches

CDG

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

