2023 and 2025 Champions League finalists Inter are in serious jeopardy of missing out on a place in this season's last 16 when they face Bodoe/Glimt on Tuesday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt will kick off on 24 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Inter Milan’s shock 3-1 defeat last week could see them miss the UCL Round of 16 for the first time since 2020-21. The Nerazzurri have lost four of their last five in this competition, including their last two at home against Liverpool and Arsenal. Christian Chivu's side is in good form overall, with seven wins in their last eight across all competitions and a healthy lead in Serie A. However, to avoid extra time here, they will need to win a UCL knockout match by 3+ goals for the first time in their history.

Getty Images

Having recovered from going winless in their first six games in the league phase, Bodo won the last two - 3-1 at home to Manchester City and 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid - claiming the penultimate qualifying spot on an eventful final matchday. Now history beckons for the Norwegians.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Inter could see a return for midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, whilst captain Lautaro Martínez was injured in the first leg. Bodø/Glimt have no significant injury worries.

If Bodø/Glimt’s Jens Petter Hauge can add to his five UCL goals for the campaign, he’ll set a new record for most goals by a Norwegian player for a Norwegian club in a single UCL/European Cup season.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 L. Martinez Injuries and Suspensions 77 M. Bro

Form

Head-to-Head Record

INT Last match BOD 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Bodoe/Glimt 3 - 1 Inter 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: