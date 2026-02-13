Goal.com
Eredivisie
team-logoFC Volendam
Kras Stadion
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
James Freemantle

How to watch today's FC Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between FC Volendam and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news

Runaway Dutch Eredivisie leaders PSV are on a quest to pick up three more points away to relegation-threatened Volendam on Friday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
InternationalBet365
CanadaSportsnet

How to watch and live stream Volendam vs PSV for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

FC Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

crest
Eredivisie - Eredivisie
Kras Stadion

FC Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off on 13 Feb at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. 

Match preview

PSV's lead at the summit of the Eredivisie is a staggering 17 points ahead of nearest challengers Feyenoord, with 12 games to go. A 27th crown seems inevitable for the two-time defending champions of the Netherlands. 

FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-GRONINGEN-EINDHOVENGetty Images

Volendam, promoted this season, are 15th and four points ahead of Telstar, who sit in the first relegation playoff spot. 16 of Volandam's 21 points this season have come at home, so they'll need to rely on comfort at Kras Stadion, especially against the sides around them. PSV aren't one of those sides. PSV's 100% record away from home this term is also a daunting proposition for Volendam. 

FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-VOLENDAMGetty Images

Key stats, injury news

Henk Veerman faces a late fitness test, as do Anthony Descotte, Joel Ideho and Nordin Bukala; however, Gibson Yah’s knee issue sidelines the Volendam midfielder.

Robin van Cruijsen has been involved in six goals (three goals and as many assists). 

PSV will be without first-choice goalkeeper Matej Kovar, Alassane Plea, Nick Olij, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel. 

PSV star Joey Veerman has eight goals and 11 assists in Eredivisie this term.

Volendam are winless against PSV in 32 years.

Joey VeermanIMAGO

Team news & squads

FC Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Probable lineups

FC VolendamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestPSV
1
K. van Oevelen
14
A. Meijers
3
M. Amevor
5
P. Ugwu
20
N. Verschuren
77
B. Ould-Chikh
6
A. Plat
23
D. Kwakman
7
O. Kokcu
40
R. van Cruijsen
10
B. Kuwas
24
N. Schiks
17
Mauro Junior
22
J. Schouten
3
Y. Gasiorowski
8
S. Dest
23
J. Veerman
10
P. Wanner
5
I. Perisic
27
D. Man
34
I. Saibari
20
G. Til

4-4-2

PSVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Kruys

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bosz

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

VOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

VOL

Last 5 matches

PSV

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

5

Goals scored

21
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

0