Man United's resurgence under Michael Carrick is in full flow. The Red Devils are in pole position to finish in the Champions League places ahead of their trip to Everton on Monday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Everton vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Everton vs Man United for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Everton vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Manchester United will kick off on 23 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Everton are still in the hunt for a top-six finish, but defeat to Bournemouth last time out did some damage to their hopes in that regard. Merseyside rivals Liverpool currently occupy sixth, five points ahead of the Toffees, with that reverse against the Cherries snapping a five-match unbeaten streak. Worryingly, however, David Moyes' side's last three defeats have all come at their new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Getty Images

United's draw with West Ham last time out halted a four-game winning run. Carrick's men have only won one of their last five EPL matches on the road, with three draws in that sequence. Bruno Fernandes could be the catalyst. The Portuguese playmaker has been involved in ten goals in his last nine Premier League away appearances (G2, A8).

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

Everton will be without Jake O’Brien after his sending off in the defeat to Bournemouth, and Jack Grealish will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

United will make a late call on Mason Mount.

Getty Images

Everton have lost five of their last nine Premier League home games (W2 D2), as many as they had in their previous 28 (W12 D11).

Manchester United have won just one of their last five games against Moyes-managed sides (D1, L3).

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: