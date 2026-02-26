This Round of 32 tie in the Europa Conference League is delicately poised at 1-1 as Crystal Palace prepare to host Bosnian outfit Zrinjski Mostar at Selhurst Park.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski Mostar as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski Mostar kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski Mostar will kick off on 26 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

In Crystal Palace's first-ever European campaign, they've discovered that life isn't easy at this level. A frustrating 1-1 draw in Bosnia leaves them with work to do here, despite their heavy favourites tag ahead of the tie.

The Eagles have been in poor form. Since the middle of December, they've only won two of 16 games across all competitions, a sequence which has many fans calling for manager Oliver Glasner's head. They did, however, pick up a win at the weekend against rock-bottom Wolves.

Zrinjski secured their place in the knockout round playoffs courtesy of a stoppage-time own goal in the League Phase. Now, they've got a fighting chance of ruffling more feathers in London after a dogged display in the first leg. However, the reigning champions of Bosnia have been in indifferent form domestically, winning just two of their last six league matches.

The winners of this tie will face either German side Mainz 05 or Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the last 16.

Key stats, injury news

Crystal Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Mateta (both knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Jefferson Lerma (hamstring). Maxence Lacroix is a major doubt.

Toni Sunjic remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury for the visitors. Nemanja Bilbija is their top scorer this term with 15 goals, but has missed their last five outings with an unspecified issue.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRY Last match ZRI 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 1 Crystal Palace 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

