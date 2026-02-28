Goal.com
Serie A
team-logoCremonese
Stadio Giovanni Zini
team-logoAC Milan
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Cremonese vs AC Milan Serie A game

How to watch the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cremonese have been dragged into the Serie A relegation dog-fight, while Milan find themselves in a futile pursuit of city rivals Inter at the summit. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cremonese vs Milan, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USA
UK
Australia
Canada
South / Sub-Saharan Africa
Malaysia
Middle East

How to watch and live stream Cremonese vs Milan

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Cremonese vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Giovanni Zini

Cremonese vs AC Milan will kick off on 1 Mar 2026 at 06:30 EST and at 11:30 GMT.

Match preview

Cremonese’s 3-0 defeat to Roma means they're in a spot of bother. Winless since early December, they've also fired blanks in 10 of their last 12 Serie A outings. This alarming sequence of results and performances has seen them slip from 9th to 17th. Now, only goal difference separates them from the relegation zone. They've only won two of their last 12 at home, although three of the last four of those have been stalemates. 

AC Milan v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images

Milan's title chances have pretty much disintegrated. The Rossoneri have taken just eight points from their last five matches, while league leaders Inter have collected 15 points in that sample. A 10-point deficit might be too much to claw back with only 12 matches to play.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-ROMA-CREMONESEGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Cremonese’s Martín Payero went off injured against Roma, while Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a fractured jaw against Parma.  

Cremonese have not lost any of the three 21st-century H2Hs (W1, D2) and won August’s reverse fixture 2-1 to set up the possibility of back-to-back victories over Milan for the first time in almost exactly 100 years.

AC Milan v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images

Team news & squads

Cremonese vs AC Milan Probable lineups

CremoneseHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
1
E. Audero
5
S. Luperto
24
F. Terracciano
55
F. Folino
7
A. Zerbin
29
Y. Maleh
3
G. Pezzella
27
J. Vandeputte
2
M. Thorsby
99
A. Sanabria
90
F. Bonazzoli
16
M. Maignan
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
33
D. Bartesaghi
14
L. Modric
12
A. Rabiot
4
S. Ricci
56
A. Saelemaekers
2
P. Estupinan
11
C. Pulisic
10
R. Leao

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRE

Last 3 matches

MIL

1

Win

2

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

0