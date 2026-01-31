Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoWest Ham
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be looking to keep their top-four bid on track when they play host to an improving West Ham United side in a London Derby showdown. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs West Ham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.  

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Chelsea vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and West Ham will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 17:30 GMT and 12:30 EST.

Match preview

Chelsea have hit form under their new head coach, Liam Rosenior, having won four matches in a row across all competitions and they are placed fifth in the Premier League standings. A victory over West Ham would elevate the Blues to fourth place in the standings, provided Manchester United drop points against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, West Ham are enjoying a three-match winning streak, which includes back-to-back victories in the Premier League, but Nuno Espírito Santo's side remain in the relegation zone, occupying the 18th spot. A win at Stamford Bridge would see the Hammers keep up with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in a bid to avoid relegation.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-CHELSEAGetty Images

Injury news & key stats

Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia are the players on Chelsea's injury list. Furthermore, Mykhaylo Mudryk's doping ban is still ongoing.

West Ham, on the other hand, have Lukasz Fabianski and Lucas Paqueta on their injury list, but there are no suspension concerns. 

Chelsea are undefeated in their last four Premier League matches against West Ham, winning all four games, including a 5-1 victory in August at the London Stadium.

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs West Ham Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestWHU
1
R. Sanchez
27
M. Gusto
23
T. Chalobah
5
B. Badiashile
21
J. Hato
25
M. Caicedo
7
P. Neto
49
A. Garnacho
17
A. Santos
8
E. Fernandez
9
L. Delap
23
A. Areola
25
J. Todibo
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
15
K. Mavropanos
30
O. Scarles
20
J. Bowen
18
M. Fernandes
19
Pablo
7
C. Summerville
28
T. Soucek
11
V. Castellanos

4-4-1-1

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

WHU

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

16

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs West Ham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0