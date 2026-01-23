Although Manchester United have been out of form over the course of the past few weeks, they'll be buoyant after a morale-boosting win over Manchester City. Now they face a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Peacock
|UK
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time
Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off on 25 Jan 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.
Match preview
Arsenal produced a performance of quality in midweek away to Inter Milan, claiming a 3-1 win at the San Siro to preserve their 100% record in the Champions League after seven games. They're also seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League, and they'll relish the visit of a Manchester United side they've beaten in four consecutive home matches, and five of the last six.
Despite all of the criticism, United have carved out a sequence of five EPL matches unbeaten, although three of those have been draws. Their most recent result was a notable one, though, a 2-0 win over Manchester City in a game where they could have had four or five. That gave caretaker boss Michael Carrick the ultimate good start.
Injury news, suspensions, key stats
Arsenal defenders Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are both nearing returns. This game will come too soon for them, though.
Matthijs de Ligt is out for the visitors, but they have an otherwise clean bill of health.
United have scored 2+ goals in six of their last eight competitive away matches.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.