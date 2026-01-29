Al Kholood welcome title-chasing Al Nassr, who are playing catch-up at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Today's game between Al Kholood and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Al Kholood are an all-or-nothing team this season, winning five matches, losing 12 and drawing zero.

We're already reaching a juncture where Al Nassr can't afford to drop too many more points if they want to win the Saudi Pro League. They recently went on a four-match winless streak, including three defeats on the bounce, but they've responded well with a sequence of three wins. Even so, they're now third on the table, five points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Injury news, key stats

Al Kholood have no major injury concerns.

Ramiro Enrique has scored 10 goals for Al Kholood this season.

Sadio Mane returned to the starting XI against Al Taawoun and completed 88 minutes, and is in contention to start here.

Team news & squads

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Buckingham Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

