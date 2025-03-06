How to buy Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale and more information

Check out how you can pick up match tickets for another thrilling Europa League encounter

If you missed out on seeing Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar during the league phase of the Europa League earlier in the season, don’t fret; you have another chance to catch the sides going head-to-head in the pursuit of European glory on Thursday, March 13. Spurs again welcome Maarten Martens' Dutch outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. With a place in the Quarter-Finals up for grabs, the atmosphere is sure to be exhilarating, and you could be part of it by securing a ticket to the fascinating fixture.

The Europa League has grown in significance in recent times. UEFA has done a great job of raising the profile of Europe's second most prestigious competition and making it a more thrilling event for football fans. As well as offering clubs the opportunity to win major silverware, it also now provides an automatic route into next season’s Champions League campaign. Getting your hands on Premier League match tickets can prove to be a tough ask these days, so the Europa League also offers fans a further chance to see their beloved side in action.

Obviously, a hoard of loyal Lilywhites expects Tottenham to go the distance this season and lift the Europa League trophy at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, May 21. Ange Postecoglou's posse currently reside in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are out of both domestic cup competitions, so they are now laser-focused on the European campaign. If those Europa League dreams are dashed along the way, there could be a lengthy wait for another Spurs' European quest. That’s another reason why you’ll want to secure yourself a seat for this Alkmaar clash. Football nights under the lights are always unique and absorbing, so don’t miss out on one of the season's highlights to date.

It's been another positive season to date for Spurs’ Dutch opponents, AZ Alkmaar, who have recorded top-4 finishes in the Eredivisie in each of the past seven seasons and are once again in the mix for European qualifying spots. They’ve also reached the KNVB Cup final, which they last won in 2013. Irish international Troy Parrott has been AZ’s scoring inspiration. Parrott, who arrived at the AFAS Stadion from Spurs last summer in a £6.7 million deal, is well on his way to notching 20+ goals this season. He’s guaranteed a warm reception from home fans and the fervent travelling contingent in North London.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Europa League drama. The competition for Europa League tickets is fierce, and with demand soaring as the knockouts continue, it’s a smart play to secure your seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ASAP. Let GOAL help guide you through how you can buy tickets for the Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League encounter, including where you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League match?

When: Thursday, March 13 Kick-off: 8 pm GMT Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the third largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium that features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for the NFL London Games, concerts, and other events.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first and only stadium designed specially for NFL games outside of North America. It's officially the home of the NFL in the UK, and the first game at the stadium took place in October 2019, when the Chicago Bears clashed with the Oakland Raiders.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Tottenham announced that adult tickets for the AZ Alkmaar match would start from around £35, with junior concessions (under-18s) from £10. 1882 ticket packages, which include access to private bars, inclusive pre-match food, inclusive pre-match and half-time drinks, and a matchday programme, are available from £85. There are also a range of premium hospitality options, with prices starting from £149.00 per person.

On resale sites like Stubhub, fans can secure seats from as little as €46 for an upper-tier ticket to €1,150 for VIP packages with unbeatable views.

How to buy Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

In the Netherlands, you can watch Europa League matches on Ziggo Sport, which holds the rights to the competition. The ‘Ziggo Sport Totaal’ package costs around €15 - €17 per month, depending on the provider.

How did Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar qualify for the Europa League Round of 16?

Despite a winless 3-match run during the middle of the league phase, Tottenham started and finished their 8-match Europa League schedule strongly, which included a 1-0 home victory over their last-16 opponents, AZ Alkmaar, back in October. Postecoglou's men ended up in 4th spot in the league phase table, which meant they progressed straight to the last-16 stage.

AZ Alkmaar struggled on the road during the league phase of this season’s Europa League, losing three and drawing one of their away fixtures. Thankfully for the Dutch side, they were impressive at home, where they went unbeaten, winning three matches and drawing the other. 'De Kaasboeren' (The Cheese Farmers) progressed to the last-32 round and produced another strong performance at the AFAS Stadion, beating Galatasaray 4-1. They held their nerve on Turkish soil, drawing 2-2, to come out on top 6-3 on aggregate and progress to the Round of 16 stage.