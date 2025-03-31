How to buy Real Madrid vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Check out how you could get a ticket to one of the biggest Champions League encounters

While Arsenal still have work to do on the domestic front in regards to cementing a top 4 spot, their attention currently is fully focused on European matters and keeping their Champions League aspirations intact. They won’t be underestimating the task that awaits them. A trip to the Bernabeu on April 16 to face a Real Madrid outfit that is dripping with star quality.

If the Gunners do overcome the stiffest of tests, a place in the semi-finals awaits and they haven’t reached that stage of the Champions League since the 2008/09 season. The outcome may be in doubt, but one thing that is guaranteed is that it will be an unmissable stellar encounter. Why not make your footballing dreams become reality by bagging yourself a Champions League ticket to the breathtaking Bernabeu bonanza?

Mikel Arteta will hope to try and rediscover some of the fighting spirit that saw Arsenal knock out Real Madrid during the 2005-06 season, en route to reaching the 2006 Champions League Final (which they lost to Barcelona). It’s the only time the sides had ever met competitively before this season and the Gunners famously managed to keep a clean sheet at the Bernabeu on that occasion.

While Arsenal may have stood firm in the face of adversity at the iconic Spanish venue all those many moons ago, it’s hard to imagine they can repeat the feat. Real Madrid have been scoring for fun during Champions League matches at the Bernabeu, netting 19 goals in their previous six European home ties this season. In fact, Los Blancos haven’t failed to score at home in Europe’s premier club competition since losing 3-0 to CSKA Moscow back in December 2018.

Adding silverware to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Bernabeu has become second nature to Real Madrid and they are looking to become the first side to defend their Champions League crown since they themselves accomplished the feat in 2018. Despite failing to finish in the top 8 during the league phase of the competition, Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain one of the deadliest outfits in Europe and they are still eyeing prizes on all fronts this season.

Getty Images

We’re all set for a sizzling Champions League second leg encounter and you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the most honoured European club in history. Let GOAL give you all the Champions League information you need, including where you can buy Real Madrid vs Arsenal tickets, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League match?

When: Wednesday, April 16 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947. The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

Ticket prices for Real Madrid games at the Bernabeu are usually determined by the strength of the opposition and the seating area required. Depending on the stand chosen and the fixture's popularity, the price of a single matchday ticket can vary from as low as €75 to €410 for a premium seat. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats for Real Madrid vs Arsenal from €350 up to €3400.

How to buy Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League tickets

Getty Images

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Spanish soccer fans can watch Champions League games on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

How did Real Madrid and Arsenal qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals?

Getty Images

Having been crowned kings of Europe for the 15th time last season, many expected Real Madrid to be one of the sides who would finish in the top 8 during the league phase of this season’s Champions League campaign. However, things didn’t go to plan as Los Blancos suffered three defeats in their opening five matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s men rediscovered their touch in the nick of time though, winning all three of their remaining games, which saw them finish 11th in the standings. A nerve-racking clash with Man City awaited in the Round of 32. Thankfully for Real Madrid, they were coming up against an out-of-sorts City side and the Spanish giants progressed smoothly to the last-16, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Arch-enemies, Atletico, now stood between Real Madrid and a place in the quarter-finals. Despite a dominant 1st leg performance at the Bernabeu, Real would only take a slender 2-1 advantage to the Metropolitano for the deciding encounter. Amazingly, Conor Gallagher's strike after just 27 seconds was the only goal scored during normal time, which meant the game went to extra-time and then a penalty shootout. Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive penalty to send Real through by a 4-2 margin, although VAR’s decision to disallow Julian Alvarez’s effort, as it was deemed a ‘double touch’, grabbed all the post-match headlines.

Arsenal performed strongly during the league phase of this season’s Champions League, and eventually finished 3rd in the standings, which saw them progress straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. They won 6 of their 8 league games, which included wins against PSG, Monaco & Sporting CP. Their only defeat coming against Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Gunners’ defensive strength was a key factor, as they conceded just 3 goals, which was the second-lowest goal total conceded during the league campaign.

With a number of key attacking players injured many doubted their goalscoring potential prior to their last-16 stage involvement. However, Arsenal would net seven times in a stunning 1st leg performance against PSV in Eindhoven and eventually ran out comfortable 9-3 aggregate winners, following a 2-2 draw in the 2nd leg at the Emirates.