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Book Morocco vs Haiti World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Morocco vs Haiti tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Morocco vs Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco vs Haiti is set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 24 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Morocco arrives at the tournament with massive expectations after their historic performances in recent international competitions, while Haiti continues to grow as one of the most exciting teams from the CONCACAF region.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Morocco vs Haiti tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out. 

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When is Morocco vs Haiti?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 24, 2026 - 20:00Morocco vs HaitiMercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaTickets

Morocco World Cup 2026 Fixtures 

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 13, 2026Brazil vs MoroccoMetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)Tickets
June 19, 2026Scotland vs MoroccoGillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)Tickets
June 24, 2026Morocco vs HaitiMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)Tickets

Haiti World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 13, 2026Haiti vs ScotlandGillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)Tickets
June 19, 2026Brazil vs HaitiLincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)Tickets
June 24, 2026Morocco vs HaitiMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)Tickets

How can I get Morocco vs Haiti tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Morocco vs Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA continues to release tickets throughout multiple sales phases, including random draws and first-come, first-served releases.
  • FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official marketplace.
  • Secondary ticket platforms: StubHub remains one of the quickest and easiest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, catering, and priority stadium access.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans searching for the cheapest Morocco vs Haiti tickets should buy early before prices increase closer to kickoff.

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How much are Morocco vs Haiti tickets?

FIFA’s dynamic pricing structure means ticket prices vary depending on demand, stadium section, and availability.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable ways to experience the World Cup live, particularly for supporters purchasing tickets during early sales windows.

The cheapest Morocco vs Haiti tickets are currently expected to start between $75 and $150 depending on seating location and resale market conditions.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Morocco vs Haiti will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the most advanced and visually impressive stadiums in world football.

Home to NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United, the stadium has become famous for its futuristic retractable roof, enormous central video board, and electric matchday atmosphere.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will stage several major matches throughout the tournament.

Atlanta is expected to become one of the busiest host cities during the World Cup, with supporters from across the globe travelling to experience football in one of America’s premier sporting venues.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to increase significantly closer to the tournament.

Entry-level prices are currently expected to start from approximately $75 to $150 depending on seat location and market demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies that help ensure fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official premium partners and selected resale marketplaces.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the correct travel authorization and visa documentation before travelling to the United States.

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