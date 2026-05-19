How to buy Jordan vs Algeria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi's Stadium information & more

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, we'll be seeing Jordan face Algeria at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on June 22.

Algeria’s passionate fanbase and Jordan’s growing reputation on the international stage make this a must-watch encounter, especially with valuable points on the line in the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup format.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Jordan vs Algeria tickets, including prices, hospitality options, venue details, and where fans can secure seats before availability becomes limited.

When is Jordan vs Algeria?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 22, 2026 - 18:00 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

Jordan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 17, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets June 23, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets June 28, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas), USA Tickets

Algeria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets June 22, 2026 Algeria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco), USA Tickets June 27, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

How can I get Jordan vs Algeria tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Jordan vs Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official ticket exchange.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official ticket exchange. Secondary ticket marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality experiences provide guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, food packages, and exclusive matchday access.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be issued digitally through FIFA’s mobile ticketing system, allowing easier transfers and secure stadium entry.

How much are Jordan vs Algeria tickets?

World Cup ticket prices vary depending on seating category, demand and match importance. Group-stage matches featuring major football nations and passionate travelling fanbases are already seeing strong demand across resale platforms.

The cheapest Jordan vs Algeria tickets are currently expected to start from around $140 to $250 for upper-tier seating, while premium lower-tier seats and hospitality experiences can rise significantly higher closer to kickoff.

Below are the estimated ticket pricing ranges for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarter-finals Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the cheapest available tickets should monitor resale platforms regularly, as prices can fluctuate daily depending on availability and demand.

Everything you need to know about Levi's Stadium

Jordan vs Algeria will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, one of the premier sports venues in the United States and a major host stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium is known for its modern design, outstanding fan facilities, and strong atmosphere during major sporting events.

The venue has hosted international football matches, NFL playoff games, concerts, and major entertainment events, making it one of the standout locations of the tournament.

For the World Cup, Levi's Stadium is expected to host more than 68,000 supporters, creating a huge occasion for fans travelling from Jordan, Algeria, and across the global football community.