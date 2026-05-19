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Book Jordan vs Algeria World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Jordan vs Algeria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi's Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Jordan vs Algeria

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, we'll be seeing Jordan face Algeria at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on June 22.

Algeria’s passionate fanbase and Jordan’s growing reputation on the international stage make this a must-watch encounter, especially with valuable points on the line in the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup format.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Jordan vs Algeria tickets, including prices, hospitality options, venue details, and where fans can secure seats before availability becomes limited.

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When is Jordan vs Algeria?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 22, 2026 - 18:00Jordan vs AlgeriaLevi's Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets

Jordan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 17, 2026Austria vs JordanLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets
June 23, 2026Jordan vs AlgeriaLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets
June 28, 2026Jordan vs ArgentinaAT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas), USA Tickets

Algeria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 16, 2026Argentina vs AlgeriaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets
June 22, 2026Algeria vs JordanLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco), USA Tickets
June 27, 2026Algeria vs AustriaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

How can I get Jordan vs Algeria tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Jordan vs Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official ticket exchange.
  • Secondary ticket marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality experiences provide guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, food packages, and exclusive matchday access.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be issued digitally through FIFA’s mobile ticketing system, allowing easier transfers and secure stadium entry.

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How much are Jordan vs Algeria tickets?

World Cup ticket prices vary depending on seating category, demand and match importance. Group-stage matches featuring major football nations and passionate travelling fanbases are already seeing strong demand across resale platforms.

The cheapest Jordan vs Algeria tickets are currently expected to start from around $140 to $250 for upper-tier seating, while premium lower-tier seats and hospitality experiences can rise significantly higher closer to kickoff.

Below are the estimated ticket pricing ranges for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - Quarter-finalsSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the cheapest available tickets should monitor resale platforms regularly, as prices can fluctuate daily depending on availability and demand.

Everything you need to know about Levi's Stadium

Jordan vs Algeria will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, one of the premier sports venues in the United States and a major host stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium is known for its modern design, outstanding fan facilities, and strong atmosphere during major sporting events.

The venue has hosted international football matches, NFL playoff games, concerts, and major entertainment events, making it one of the standout locations of the tournament.

For the World Cup, Levi's Stadium is expected to host more than 68,000 supporters, creating a huge occasion for fans travelling from Jordan, Algeria, and across the global football community.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to rise significantly closer to the tournament as availability decreases.

Current entry-level prices are expected to start between $140 and $250 depending on seating section and resale market demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to help fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Premium hospitality packages are available through official providers and selected resale platforms.

International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the appropriate visa and travel documentation before travelling to the United States.

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