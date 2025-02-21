How to buy England vs Italy Six Nations tickets: Prices, resale and more information

Check out how you can grab yourself a seat at Twickenham for the next huge Six Nations clash

We’ve witnessed some phenomenal Six Nations match-ups this year, and more mouthwatering encounters are still to come. You’ve been blessed if you’ve managed to get tickets to any of the matches so far, but if you haven’t, don’t fret; there are still plenty of opportunities to see some of the world’s best rugby players in action in the flesh. We may have two more rounds of matches to go in the Northern Hemisphere competition, but for England fans who want to see the Red Roses in Six Nations action on home turf, the Italy match on Sunday, March 9, will be the last chance for them to get to Twickenham this year.

England return to Twickenham for a third successive home match, following back-to-back matches against France and Scotland. Steve Borthwick’s men finish their Six Nations campaign the following week when they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales.

For those rugby fans who love seeing a truckload of tries and points, it could prove a worthwhile mission to track down a ticket for the Italian clash. England have scored 212 points against Italy in their last five Six Nations encounters at Twickenham, going over for 31 tries during those matches. England have also won all their 25 games vs Italy since the Azzurri entered the Six Nations fray in 2000. It’s the only 100% winning record that remains intact between two nations competing.

You won’t want to miss England’s last home game of the Six Nations. If you’ve not been to a live rugby union international, this could be the perfect opportunity to join the party, or if you’ve been to one before, you will be craving another treat. Let GOAL take you through how you can obtain tickets for the England vs Italy Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

When is the England vs Italy Six Nations match?

When: Sunday, March 9, 2025 Kick-off: 3 pm GMT Where: Twickenham (known as the Allianz Stadium for sponsorship reasons)

How to buy Six Nations 2025 tickets

Getty Images

There are several ways to purchase Six Nations tickets, with each participating nation selling seats through their respective ticket portals for home and away matches. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation for the Championship encounters. Sales generally occur over a series of priority windows for union members before any remaining seats are available for general sale.

Six Nations: England vs Italy tickets on StubHub

In addition to first-hand sales through the official ticketing portals, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. England vs Italy tickets for Sunday, March 9, are currently available on Stubhub, ranging from £150-£600.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Where is the England vs Italy Six Nations match taking place?

Getty Images

Twickenham hosts all of England’s rugby union internationals. Twickenham Stadium (now officially known as Allianz Stadium, Twickenham), located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, is owned by the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), which has its headquarters there. Often called "the Home of Rugby", it's the world's largest rugby union stadium, with a current capacity of 82,000.

The first rugby union game played at Twickenham was Harlequins vs Richmond in October 1909, with the first international, England vs Wales, being held there in January 1910. Twickenham has also staged NFL and rugby league games and hosted rugby union matches and competitions (England internationals, Premiership matches, the Varsity match and more). Many world-famous music artists have performed there, too, such as Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica.

What is the remaining Six Nations 2025 schedule?

Round Date Match Time 4 Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs France 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, March 8 Scotland vs Wales 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, March 9 England vs Italy 3 pm (GMT) / 4 pm (CET) 5 Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 3:15 pm (CET) / 2.15 pm (GMT) Saturday, March 15 Wales vs England 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 9 pm (CET) / 8 pm (GMT)

How to watch or stream the England v Italy Six Nations match

England vs Italy will be screened live on ITV from 3 pm on Sunday, March 9 in the UK and can be streamed on ITVX.

All Six Nations 2025 matches are available to watch live, free of charge, on either BBC or ITV and streamed live on BBCi Player or ITVX. Elsewhere in the world, they can viewed on the following TV networks or streaming services.