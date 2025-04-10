How to buy Copa del Rey Final 2025 tickets: Barcelona vs Real Madrid tickets, prices, resale & more info

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Spain’s biggest clubs go head-to-head for cup glory

After seven rounds and 122 cup ties, just two sides remain in search of Copa del Rey glory and they are the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid. You can expect a glittering array of talent to take to the pitch for the final on April 26 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. It’s set to be an unmissable encounter and you could be there in person by securing yourself a highly-sought after ticket.

Barcelona are the cup kings of Spain having reigned supreme in the Copa del Rey on 31 occasions. That’s 7 more times than the second-best, Athletic Bilbao and 11 more times than their cup final opponents, Real Madrid. Many Barca stars have thrived on the Copa del Rey stage over the years, none more so than the mercurial Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend racked up a series of Copa del Rey records during his time with the Catalan giants, including most goals scored in finals (nine), most finals scored in (seven) and most man of the match awards won in finals (three).

Barcelona have recorded some memorable Copa del Rey final performances in recent times; a 4-0 win over Bilbao in 2021, a 5-0 romp against Sevilla in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph over Alaves in 2017. However, the last time they met their El Clasico rivals in a Copa del Rey final, in 2014, it was Real Madrid who ruled the roost, running out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale. So, it’s been over a decade since the last Barcelona/Real Madrid cup final clash and who knows when the next one will be. Don’t miss the chance to see two of the biggest clubs in Europe go head-to-head for Spanish Cup glory.

If recent match-ups between Barcelona and Real Madrid are anything to go by, we are set for a mouthwatering clash on April 26. The last four El Clasicos produced a staggering 20 goals. It’s been Barcelona who have dominated proceedings in previous meetings between the pair this season. They cruised to a 4-0 win at the Bernabeu in October’s La Liga fixture and ran out 5-2 victors in the Supercopa final three months later. If you unfortunately didn’t make it to either of those encounters, don’t fret as you’ve got another chance to watch the two foes lock horns live, by snapping up a ticket to the showdown in Seville.

It’s guaranteed to be a must-watch sporting occasion and you could ramp up the excitement further by grabbing a seat. Let GOAL give you the full rundown on how to buy tickets to the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

When: Saturday, April 26 Kick-off: 10 pm CET (9 pm BST) Where: Estadio De La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain

Estadio La Cartuja, known commonly as 'La Cartuja' is a multi-purpose stadium situated in the Isla de la Cartuja in Seville, which has been mostly used to stage football matches. It was opened in 1999 and would host the World Athletics Championships in the same year. It has been the venue for both Spanish men's and women's internationals and staged a handful of games during UEFA Euro 2020. The 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto also took place there. This will be the sixth season in a row that the Copa del Rey final has been held at La Cartuja. Both this year's finalists, Barcelona and Real Madrid, have lifted the trophy aloft in Seville within the past four years.

Away from football, the stadium was the venue for two Davis Cup tennis finals (2004 and 2011), with Spain being victorious on both occasions. Numerous musical stars, such as Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC have also performed concerts at La Cartuja.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a high demand for Copa del Rey Final tickets, especially when Barcelona and Real Madrid are playing and this year won’t be any different. Tickets are likely to range from between €72-€270, which is an increase from last season, where they could be purchased from between €40-€220.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats ranging in price from €500 up to €2000 depending on preference and location.

How to buy Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final tickets

Both of the participating clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will be selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. The total capacity at La Cartuja is 65,000 and each of the two finalists have been allotted approximately 26,000 seats.

In addition, fans can purchase Real Madrid tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey Cup clash, it will be shown live on Premier Sports, which has acquired the exclusive UK rights to the Copa del Rey final. Premier Sports is available as an add-on subscription through Sky, Virgin Media, and Prime Video. On Sky, it costs £10.99 per month with a 12-month minimum term, £15.99 with a 1-month minimum term, or £120 for an annual subscription. Virgin Media customers can subscribe for £12.99 a month, and Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports for £14.99 a month.

Spanish soccer fans will be able to watch the Copa del Rey final on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will also provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month. Television Espanola and TV3 will also be broadcasting the final live.

How Barcelona and Real Madrid qualified for the Copa del Rey final

As Real Madrid reigned supreme as La Liga champions last season, they didn’t enter this season’s Copa del Rey until the Round of 32 stage in January. Ancelotti’s men kicked off with a 5-0 romp on the road against minnows, Deportiva Minera, but they’d be given a much stiffer test in the last-16 by Celta Vigo. They’d eventually see off Los Celestes 5-2 in extra-time. Real Madrid also needed to dig deep in the quarter-finals, where an injury-time winner from youngster Gonzalo Garcia saved their blushes against Leganes. They were made to sweat by semi-final opponents Real Sociedad too. Following a 1-0 victory on the road in the first leg, Madrid were pushed all the way in the home leg at the Bernabeu, with 7 goals being scored. Mikel Oyarzabal’s injury-time strike for the visitors meant that the game ended 4-4 on aggregate. Antonio Rudiger came to Real’s rescue in extra time heading home with five minutes to spare to seal their spot in the final.

Like Real Madrid, Barca didn’t enter the cup fray until the last-32 stage. Despite being late starters, they didn’t hang about after being let off the leash and it proved to be a Copa del Rey cruise for the Catalan contingent. During the January rounds, Barca smashed four past Barbastro and five past Real Betis. Hansi Flick’s men were at their lethal best once again in the last-8, brushing aside Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla. You were scared to blink during the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi between Barca and Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with the nets bulging a staggering eight times, during the 90 minutes, as the game amazingly finished 4-4. Just one goal would be scored during the second leg in Madrid however. Thankfully for Barca, Ferran Torres’ first-half strike proved enough to send them through to their 43rd Copa del Rey final.