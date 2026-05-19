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GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
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Book Austria vs Algeria World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Algeria vs Austria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Algeria vs Austria

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring another unforgettable summer of football across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Algeria facing Austria in a highly anticipated group-stage clash at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

With Algeria aiming to make a strong impression on their return to the world stage and Austria looking to continue their rise as one of Europe’s most organised international sides, demand for tickets is expected to be extremely high.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Algeria vs Austria tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium details, and the best platforms to secure seats before they sell out.

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When is Algeria vs Austria?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 27, 2026 - 19:00Algeria vs AustriaGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas CityTickets

Algeria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 16, 2026Argentina vs AlgeriaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets
June 22, 2026Jordan vs AlgeriaLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets
June 27, 2026Algeria vs AustriaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures 

DateFixtureVenue & CityTickets
June 16, 2026Austria vs JordanLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco), USA Tickets
June 22, 2026Argentina vs AustriaAT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas), USA Tickets
June 27, 2026Algeria vs AustriaArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

How can I get Algeria vs Austria tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Algeria vs Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: Platforms such as StubHub are among the quickest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, private lounges, exclusive catering and priority stadium access.

All World Cup tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s mobile ticketing system. Supporters should ensure account details match across platforms to simplify transfers and access.

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How much are Algeria vs Austria tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on stadium location, seating category, and match demand.

Entry-level group-stage tickets are expected to start from around $60 in the lowest FIFA categories, while premium lower-bowl and hospitality seats can exceed $1,000 for marquee matches.

For Algeria vs Austria, current resale listings are expected to begin from approximately $180 to $350 for upper-tier seating, with prices rising significantly closer to matchday.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Algeria vs Austria will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the loudest and most iconic sporting venues in North America.

Home to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, the stadium has built a global reputation for its electric atmosphere and massive crowds. The venue is expected to become one of the standout locations of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Arrowhead Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 70,000 and is set to host several major World Cup matches during the tournament.

Fans attending Algeria vs Austria can expect:

  • Modern digital ticketing and stadium entry systems
  • Large HD video screens and premium sightlines
  • Expanded food, beverage, and hospitality zones
  • Dedicated rideshare and shuttle services on matchday
  • Easy access from downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport
  • A vibrant fan atmosphere throughout the stadium district

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to increase significantly closer to the tournament, especially after the final World Cup draw and team announcements.

Current resale estimates suggest the cheapest tickets could start from around $180, depending on seating location and availability.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to help fans receive valid tickets before the event takes place.

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing application.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official providers and selected resale platforms, offering VIP seating and premium matchday experiences.

Yes. International visitors are responsible for securing the necessary visa or travel authorization before travelling to the United States for the tournament.

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