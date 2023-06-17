How serious is Bukayo Saka's injury? England boss Gareth Southgate provides positive update on Arsenal star

- Southgate updates on Saka's condition
- Twisted his ankle against Malta
- Could play against North Macedonia next
WHAT HAPPENED? Saka had set up England's opener as his cross was diverted towards the goal by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson were the other goalscorers as the Three Lions outclassed their opponents 4-0.
The Arsenal winger was substituted right after the half-time break as he twisted his ankle after a challenge from a Maltese defender. But Southgate confirmed that he has no serious injuries and that the decision to replace him was just a precautionary measure.
WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Southgate told reporters, "He's good. We just didn't want to take a chance with him given the scoreline."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka had a stellar season with the Gunners, where he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across all competition.
WHAT NEXT FOR BUKAYO SAKA? The 21-year-old could be next seen in action on Monday when Southgate's side face North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.