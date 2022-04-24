Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane played crucial roles as Liverpool brightened their Premier League title aspirations with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday evening.

The Egypt and Senegal internationals were not among the goalscorers, but they played crucial roles as the Reds silenced Frank Lampard’s men.

Salah, who leads the topscorer’s chart with 22 goals, went into the fixture aiming to add to his tally in the 2021-22 campaign. Nevertheless, he could only provide an assist as well as other significant contributions.

With the first half ended without a goal, the former AS Roma star teed up Andy Robertson for the opening goal two minutes after the hour mark.

Overall, he had two shots, made two key passes, 75 touches, 49 passes and a passing accuracy of 81.6 percent.

In addition, he completed one dribble and was dispossessed on two occasions. Defensively, he made one block while commiting two fouls.

Mane on the other hand contributed two shots, won two aerials, 43 touches, 33 passes and a passing accuracy of 69.7 percent.

Furthermore, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner was dispossessed once, completed one dribble with just one clearance on the defensive side of play.

Unlike Salah and former Cameroon international Joel Matip, who were in action from start to finish, Mane was replaced by Belgium international Divock Origi at the hour mark.

60' - Double switch for the Reds. Mane and Keita are withdrawn with Diaz and Origi on.



[0-0]#LIVEVE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022

Notwithstanding this crucial result, Liverpool remain second on the log having garnered 79 points from 33 matches.

In his post-match assessment of the game, manager Jurgen Klopp gave kudos to his substitutes for turning the match around after a sloppy first 45 minutes.

“That is what substitutions should do and we are really happy with the impact this season, to be honest when the boys come on,” the German tactician told the media per Liverpool website.

“That is all about the right mindset, being ready. Hendo came on late but how he showed up was absolutely exceptional and then obviously Luis [Diaz] and Divock were involved in the goals – that helps most, obviously, in a football game, especially when you play against such a low block.

“We were not really good in the first half, I can admit that easily because it was obvious and we do these kind of things in public so probably everyone saw it.”

Unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions, Liverpool square up against Newcastle United on April 30 in their next league fixture with the Africans expected to be in action.

Prior to that showdown, they would aim to help the club see off Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg.