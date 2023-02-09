How much are Man Utd worth in sale? Red Devils asking price could increase amid five-way ownership bidding war

Five bidders are reportedly preparing to make offers to buy Manchester United which could see the club's asking price increase from £5 billion.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are up for sale and there is plenty of interest in the Red Devils from investors around the globe. The Premier League side currently have "at least five serious bidders" ready to make an approach before a soft February 17 deadline, according to The Times. A group of Qatari investors are ready to make a bid and are confident of success, although GOAL understands Paris Saint-Germain owners QSI will not make a takeover offer. There is also thought to be interest in Manchester United from investment groups in the UK and United States.

HOW MUCH ARE MAN UTD WORTH? The Glazer family are thought to be willing to sell for £5 billion but the interest in the club could drive the price up. New York bank Raine, who are managing the sale, believe the asking price for the club is now between £6-8 billion, writes The Times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already confirmed his intention to make an offer. A spokeperson told The Times, "We have formally put ourselves into the process (of buying United)." The 70-year-old is believed to have sought out potential partners for his bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazer family have been deeply unpopular with Manchester United fans but their time in charge of the club could be coming to an end. Supporters will be hoping that new owners can come in and invest in the team, the stadium and the facilities.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD: The Red Devils return to Premier League action at Elland Road against Leeds United on Sunday.