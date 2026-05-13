How Many Teams Qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is a tournament that occurs every four years and sees nations from across the planet battle it out to be crowned world champions.

The latest edition of the World Cup takes place in June 2026 in North America, Mexico and Canada and will make history by becoming the biggest ever edition of the famous football competition.

The World Cup has steadily grown from its first ever edition when 13 teams took part in Uruguay 1930. A total of 32 teams were in action last time around in 2022 and that number has now grown again.

How many teams qualify for the World Cup?

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A total of 48 teams have qualified for World Cup 2026 after FIFA confirmed back in 2017 the tournament would be increased.

The three host nations – USA, Mexico and Canada – qualify automatically and will be joined by 45 other teams who secured their passage through regional qualifying tournaments.

All teams will now battle it out over 39 days to be crowned the best in the world.

UEFA – Europe

The World Cup features 16 teams from Europe, with 12 teams having booked their place in the summer’s tournament by coming through qualifying as group winners: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland. Czech Republic, Turkey, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, have all qualified via the play-offs.

CAF - AFRICA

There are 10 African teams at the World Cup. Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde and South Africa all topped their qualifying groups and secured automatic places at the tournament. They've been joined by DR Congo, who won were Inter-confederation Pathway 1 play-off winners.

AFC - ASIA

AFC qualifying threw up some surprises with Jordan and Uzbekistan progressing to the World Cup finals for the first time ever. The two debutants will be joined by Australia, Japan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean)

CONCACAF produced some surprises as Curaçao became the smallest nation by population size to ever qualify for the World Cup, while Haiti ended a mammoth 52-year wait to make it through for the first time since 1974. There’s also a place for Panama, who are back at the World Cup for just the second time and the first since Russia 2018.

CONMEBOL (South America),

Defending champions Argentina made it through by topping the South American group. Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay have also booked safe passage to World Cup 2026.

OFC (Oceania),

The Oceania section had one direct spot available for the World Cup which went to New Zealand. The All Whites return for the first time in 16 years after topping their group and then beating New Caledonia 3-0 in the decisive play-off.

When did FIFA increase the number of teams for the World Cup?

The FIFA Council decided unanimously in 2017 that the World Cup would be expanded from 32 teams to 48, starting from World Cup 2026.

A statement from FIFA explained: “The decision was taken following a thorough analysis, based on a report that included four different format options. The study took into account such factors as sporting balance, competition quality, impact on football development, infrastructure, projections on financial position and the consequences for event delivery. Over the course of its next meetings, the FIFA Council is set to discuss further details regarding the competition, including the slot allocation per confederation.”

How many teams featured in previous World Cups?

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There have been plenty of changes to the World Cup since the first tournament took place in 1930 in Uruguay and featured just 13 teams: seven from South America, four from Europe, and two from North America.

The tournament grew to 16 teams in the following years, incorporating various changes in format long the way, and then expanded to 24 in time for Spain 1982.

More changes followed for France 1998, as the competition was expanded to 32 teams, before FIFA’s announcement that another increase would be put in place for 2026.

Debate around increasing teams at the World Cup

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There has been some debate over the merits of expanding the World Cup. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Germany star and chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), has been critical, warning that the schedule is already crowded.

"I believe it is quite clear FIFA knows we are unhappy that they increased the number of [World Cup] participants by 50 per cent," he said. "This is a fact. The way of the decision-making and the transparency was not acceptable from our point of view. I would call now especially on FIFA and UEFA to reduce the number [of international matches]. We [have] arrived at a point where players have to play too many games.”

Campaign group New Fifa Now has also been critical, describing the expansion as "a money grab and power grab". FIFA research has predicted revenue will increase to £5.29bn, giving a potential profit rise of £521m, but FIFA president Infantino has denied money is a key factor behind the decision.

He told BBC Sport: “It is the opposite, it's a football decision. Every format has advantages in financial terms. We were in a comfortable situation to take a decision based on sporting merit."

The expansion plans may not stop there either. The South American governing body CONMEBOL, has previously raised an official proposal to expand the 2030 tournament to 64 teams. Such a plan would see the number of games rise to 128 matches, but the proposal has already received plenty of opposition due to concerns over player welfare

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa voiced his concerns about the proposal. "If the issue remains open to change, then the door will not only be open to expanding the tournament to 64 teams," he told BBC Sport. But someone might come along and demand raising the number to 132 teams. Where would we end up then? It would become chaos."

What do you think about the decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams? Share your thoughts in the comments below.