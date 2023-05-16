History made! Barcelona vs Wolfsburg becomes first sold out Women's Champions League final with more records to come

The 2022-23 Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg has become the first to sell out since the competition's rebrand in 2009.

Barca vs Wolfsburg first sold out UWCL final

Game will be held at PSV's Philips Stadion on June 3

Attendance will also set new records in the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA announced the news on Tuesday, with over 34,100 tickets issued for the showpiece event at PSV Eindhoven's Philips Stadion. It means that a new record for a women's football match in the Netherlands is anticipated, with that previously set back in 2019 when the Dutch national team played Australia at the same stadium and attracted 30,640 fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are looking to win a second Champions League title when the game takes place, having reached a fourth final in five years. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are pursuing a third triumph and their first since 2014.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Both teams will hope to head into the final in top form. Barcelona are riding a wave of confidence after recently claiming their fourth successive league title but Wolfsburg look set to concede theirs to Bayern Munich after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt this past weekend.