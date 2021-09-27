Hip-hop star Yo Gotti joins D.C. United ownership group

The 40-year-old is one of four new investors in the MLS club, with Swansea board member Jake Silverstein also added to the group

D.C United have added multi-platinum rapper Yo Gotti to the club's ownership group.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Mario Mims, is one of four new faces to become part of the MLS team's ownership group.

Jake Silverstein, who purchased a stake in Championship side Swansea last year, and businessmen Joe Mamo and Adam Gerry have also joined as part of the expansion.

Does Yo Gotti own D.C. United?

The MLS club is owned by a holding company called D.C. United Holdings, which was founded in 2007.

Current D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien purchased the company in 2012 alongside ex-Inter owner Erick Thohir, who gave up control of the MLS outfit in 2018 before Stephen Kaplan stepped into his current role as co-chairman. Levien and Kaplan are also co-owners of Championship side Swansea.

Yo Gotti and the other new inductees to the ownership group now own a stake in D.C. United.

Collectively, the four now own about six per cent of the club, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

Soccer Team Owner ⚽️🤫 — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) September 27, 2021

"I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Yo Gotti told D.C. United's website.

"I’ve long admired Jason Levien and [co-chairman] Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture.

"Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field."

Who is Yo Gotti & what is his net worth?

The hip-hop artist, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, released his debut album, titled Youngsta's On a Come Up, in 1996 when he was just 15 years old.

He eventually founded his own record label called Collective Music Group and his sixth studio album, titled I Am, was the company's first official release.

That album was Yo Gotti's first to receive a gold certification but his next two albums, The Art of Hustle and I Still Am, replicated that success.

He has had several singles go platinum, including the 2015 hit "Down in the DM" and "Rake It Up", which both featured Nicki Minaj, and "Champions" with Kanye West, Gucci Mane and Big Sean among others.

The hip-hop artist is also said to have invested in real estate throughout his career and, according to celebritynetworth.com, he is worth around $16 million (£12m).

What other celebrities own MLS clubs?

Yo Gotti is the latest high-profile figure to take part-ownership of a club.

Earlier this year, NFL star Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group of Sporting Kansas City.

Meawhile, recent MLS addition Austin FC are part-owned by Academy Award winner and Texas native Matthew McConaughey.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham, who played for LA Galaxy for five years, is a member of the group that owns Inter Miami.

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, actor Will Ferrell and former USWNT star Mia Hamm are all part of the LAFC ownership group, while Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant owns a stake in Philadelphia Union.

His Brooklyn Nets team-mate James Harden and coach Steve Nash are part-owners of Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively.

Outside of the United States, NBA icon LeBron James purchased a two per cent stake in Liverpool in 2011.