Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.

Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Hertha BSC vs Karlsruher SC: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Olympiastadion

Hertha BSC host Karlsruher SC at Berlin's Olympiastadion in the 2. Bundesliga. The league leaders face a side from the bottom half of the table.

Stefan Leitl's side arrive full of confidence. Hertha won 4-0 at Energie Cottbus last time out, their fifth straight victory in competitive matches.

Centre-back Linus Gechter has played a key role. The 22-year-old has played every minute of every competitive match so far, attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund. Leitl has said he will fight to keep the homegrown player.

Karlsruher SC arrive in Berlin with mixed feelings. They drew 0-0 away at Osnabrück in their most recent match, having lost in Bochum beforehand.

Coach Maximilian Senft also has a selection issue to resolve. SC Freiburg signed attacking player Louey Ben Farhat in the summer and loaned him back to KSC, but he has played only a minor role this season.

Hertha want to protect their lead at the top, while Karlsruhe need points in their fight against relegation. Here's where you can watch the match live.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Hertha BSC and Karlsruher SC?

Hertha BSC have won their last five competitive matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. They beat Energie Cottbus 4-0 most recently, after wins over VfL Wolfsburg (2-1) and in Kaiserslautern (3-0). Hertha kept four clean sheets in that run.

Karlsruher SC have one win, one draw and three defeats, with five goals scored and 12 conceded. KSC most recently drew 0-0 away at Osnabrück. Their 6-1 defeat to Magdeburg was their heaviest loss in that run, while they won 2-1 in Heidenheim.

Hertha BSC vs Karlsruher SC: Line-ups

Hertha BSC vs Karlsruher SC: Form

Hertha BSC vs Karlsruher SC: Head-to-head record

Hertha BSC vs Karlsruher SC: League tables