Henry: Where would Arsenal be without Aubameyang?

The north London outfit’s all-time record scorer is looking forward to seeing what Freddie Ljungberg can do to help change the club's fortunes

legend Thierry Henry admits the club would be lost without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is hoping for an improvement from the Gunners as Freddie Ljungberg looks to put his own stamp on the team.

The north Londoners have rather lost their way in 2019-20, with ongoing struggles for consistency contributing to the departure of head coach Unai Emery.

Ljungberg has been asked to pick up the managerial baton, with it yet to be determined who will be handed the reins on a permanent basis or how long the process of finding another boss will take.

Henry accepts that it was difficult for Ljungberg to change much with only one or two training sessions taken in before his first game against Norwich, with Aubameyang coming to the rescue for the Gunners.

The Gabonese striker bagged two goals to salvage a point at Carrow Road to take his tally to 12 for the season.

The 30-year-old frontman is a talismanic presence for the Gunners, but there are not too many others that fall into that category and Henry admits that has become a major source of concern.

Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer told Amazon Prime Sport of what can be expected from Ljungberg’s tenure, with a home date against set to be taken in on Thursday: “Well I think what we’ve seen so far, it’s very difficult to change anything in, I think he had one session, or two maybe [ahead of the Canaries clash].

“It’s virtually impossible to change anything. And what we saw is what I’ve seen before.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang scored two goals and we escaped – when I say ‘we’ you know why.

“But that’s what I saw, you know, without the goals of Aubameyang I don’t know where we would have been right now.

Article continues below

“So it’s interesting to see how we are going to play against Brighton, and see what Freddie is about.

“Because that game [against Norwich] was very difficult to see what was happening really.”

Arsenal head into a meeting with the Seagulls sat 10th in the Premier League table, with a 10-point gap having opened up between themselves and London rivals , who occupy the final spot.