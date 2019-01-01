Hellas Verona sign Ghana's Agyemang-Badu on loan from Udinese

The 28-year-old will spend the 2019-20 campaign with The Yellow and Blues in his search of regular action

international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has completed a switch to Italian side Hellas Verona from .

The midfielder moves to The Yellow and Blues in search of more playing time after making a return to action towards the end of last season, following a long-term injury layoff.

He has been with Udinese since 2010.

"Udinese Calcio announces that it has temporarily sold Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's sports services to Hellas Verona FC with a redemption obligation," the parent club have announced via their official website.

"The club thanks the player for the commitment and professionalism shown during his past eight seasons with The Black and Whites."

In 2017, Badu joined Turkish side Bursaspor on a season-long loan but the spell ended abruptly due to an injury.

He only returned to the pitch on March to end last season with four appearances for Udinese.

The 28-year-old Fifa U-20 World Cup-winner featured for Ghanaian sides Berekum and , as well as Spanish outfit Recreativo Huelva before joining The Black and Whites.

Verona are set to play in Serie A in the coming season after securing top-flight promotion last term.

