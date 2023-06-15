Hayley McQueen posts moving tribute as her father - ex-Man Utd & Leeds defender Gordon McQueen - dies aged 70

Former Manchester United, Leeds and Scotland defender Gordon McQueen has died at the age of 70.

McQueen began his career at St Mirren but shot to fame with Leeds, winning the league title with the Whites in the 1973-74 season.

The former defender was also part of the Leeds side that made it to the final of the European Cup in 1975 but was forced to miss the defeat to Bayern Munich due to suspension.

A move to Manchester United followed, which saw McQueen win the FA Cup in 1983 after a victory over Brighton in the final at Wembley.

McQueen also won 30 caps for Scotland, memorably scoring in a 2-1 win over England at Wembley Stadium that led to a pitch invasion by visiting fans.

He left Manchester United for Seiko in Hong Kong before turning to coaching and a brief spell in charge of Airdrieonians.

McQueen's daughter Hayley has paid tribute to her father in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad, I thought when the day came I’d be prepared and feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb," she wrote.

"I’m hoping we can now remember him for the man he was and not the man he became this last few years. We thought we were losing him when home palliative care came to look after him back in December, we were distraught but being the big strong man that he is, battled on for many months.

"Whilst it’s been unimaginably sad & at times unbearable for my mum who has cared for him at home we’ve had precious time with him whilst this cruel disease and all that comes with it completely took over, he certainly put up a fight. One comfort was he knew all his friends and family right till the end but to watch someone slowly die I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

"I now want to remember my Dad for the man he was, the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the greatest storyteller who certainly lived life to the full, he made sure everything was one big adventure & full of so much fun for me Anna and Eddie. His career gave me one too and I will be forever grateful for him passing on so much of who is and what he loved. Life really won’t be the same without him but he is now at peace."

McQueen was diagnosed with dementia in 2021, with daughter Hayley saying earlier this year she believed the condition was caused by heading heavy footballs during his playing career.