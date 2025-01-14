The Reds have a rich history but it has been a long wait since silverware was last brought home to the City Ground.

Not so long ago, in 2016, it was Leicester City who would go on to shock the world and win the Premier League - and it has been looking as though Nottingham Forest can repeat the feat.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been tagged as legitimate title contenders and are in line for European competition once again. But have Forest ever won the Premier League title before?

GOAL takes a look at the trophies the Tricky Trees have won in the past, as the long wait for silverware at the City Ground continues.

Have Nottingham Forest ever won the Premier League?

Nottingham Forest were the champions of the Football League First Division in 1977-78, but haven't won the English top flight in the Premier League era.

A year after promotion to the tier of English football, under the tutelage of Brian Clough, Forest finished seven points clear of second-placed Liverpool in an explosive season for the Tricky Trees (W25 D14 L3). They were the highest-scoring side with 69 strikes and conceded just 24 times after 42 games.

Forest had also won the League Cup just the previous month, beating none other than Liverpool again by a solitary goal in the replay of the final as the initial final ended in a goalless affair. The winner was scored by John Robertson from the penalty spot.

Between 26 November 1977 and 9 December 1978, Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest side went 42 games unbeaten in the old Division One.

To date, Clough has the highest win percentage (46.2%) for any manager with 50 or more games under his belt at the club.

When did Nottingham Forest last win a trophy?

Nottingham Forest last won a major trophy in 1997-98, when they clinched the Football League Second Division.

A year after relegation, Nottingham Forest sprung back into the Premier League at the first attempt, being crowned Division One champions in 1997-98. Pierre Van Hooijdonk of Nottingham Forest finished as the joint-top scorer with Sunderland's Kevin Phillips with 29 goals that season.

They won the Second Division in 1906-07 and 1921-22 before that, the FA Cup twice - in 1897–98 and 1958–59; and apart from winning the League Cup four times - in 1977–78, 1978–79, 1988–89, 1989–90, Forest won the Charity Shield in 1978.

Forest can boast of two European Cup victories, in 1979 and 1980.

Full list of Nottingham Forest trophies & titles