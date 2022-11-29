'He hasn't got a problem with anyone' - Grealish insists quality of England's attack makes selection decisions tough for manager Southgate

Jack Grealish has rejected claims that Gareth Southgate has an issue with any England players amid questions over his use of Phil Foden.

Foden was an unused sub v USA

Decision criticised by pundits

Grealish defends Southgate

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden failed to get on the pitch as England struggled against the United States, but Grealish has defended his manager and dismissed any suggestion of friction in the camp.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC, Grealish said: "People always used to say 'He's got a problem with Jack' two years ago, and then I come on, and then people are saying he doesn't like Madders (James Maddison), and now Madders is in [the squad]. Then Phil didn't play so it's 'He's got a problem with Phil!' He hasn't got a problem with anyone. I think it might have been Gary Neville saying there was something going on behind the scenes. Whatever happens with England there's just always something."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate's use of Grealish was a similarly hot topic during England's run to the final of the European Championship in 2021. Foden will hope he can emerge as a key man later in the tournament in much the same way. Indeed, Southgate has said the Man City man is an important part of his plans.

IN A PHOTO:

Foden will hope his chance is about to come...

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? England wrap up their group stage campaign against Wales on Tuesday and Foden will be out to make an impact after missing out against the United States.