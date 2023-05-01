'He'll be in our prayers' - Harvey Elliott reveals Liverpool players' reaction to Jurgen Klopp's hamstring injury after Tottenham win

Harvey Elliott says Jurgen Klopp will be in Liverpool players' prayers after the Reds boss injured himself celebrating his side's win over Tottenham.

Klopp appeared to damage hamstring after Diogo Jota's late winner

Elliott joked about dressing-room reaction

Reds boss facing FA charge after Tierney row

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp appeared to suffer an injury to his hamstring as he celebrated Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds boss pulled up sharply having run in the direction of fourth official John Brooks after Jota's strike secured a dramatic 4-3 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Elliott smiled as he was asked about the dressing room's reaction to the incident. “We're still waiting for the news on that!" he said. "Touch wood he is all OK. I think we all celebrated the goal in the same way so hopefully he hasn't done too much damage. He'll be in our prayers. It's just the emotion of the game, to throw away the lead and then score in the last 30 seconds is a wonderful feeling. Touch wood he is OK and can get the recovery he needs!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp is likely to find himself in hot water with the Football Association after he appeared to accuse referee Paul Tierney of having an agenda against Liverpool following Sunday's game. Klopp had been booked by Tierney for his celebration in front of the fourth official, and claimed that what the official said to him as he showed him the yellow card was "not OK". The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), however, issued a statement on Sunday evening insisting that Tierney had conducted himself in a professional manner and refuting Klopp's suggestion of improper conduct.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they host Fulham at Anfield (20:00 GMT).