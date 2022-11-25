Harry Maguire mentions Cristiano Ronaldo when quizzed about heavy fan criticism

Harry Maguire argued that criticism was "part of the game" as he compared his difficult spell this season to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? England and Manchester United defender Maguire has come under fire at multiple points this campaign for his defensive frailties for his club, but he was quick to dismiss the effects it has had on him. He admitted it came with the territory of being a professional and pointed to constant comments made about "one of the greatest" in his club team-mate Ronaldo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to play football and I have seen him criticised day in day out," Maguire argued. "It is part of the game. I have great belief in myself. I go on the training pitch, work as hard as I can, give my all and it gives me the chance to perform at the best level. I want to play every week for my club and I will fight to get to where I want to be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire featured in England's opening day thumping of Iran, although was brought off early by Gareth Southgate due to blurred vision. He counted himself in for the Three Lions' second match against the United States on Friday, though, stating: "I felt unwell during the second half but I've done all the tests and appropriate action and felt well since. I feel well and ready to go for tomorrow."

DID YOU KNOW? Maguire has assisted two goals at the World Cup (one in 2018, one in 2022); only David Beckham has provided more assists for England at the World Cup after 1966.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? With the United centre-back counting himself firmly in for Friday's fixture, Maguire will be hoping to feature against the US, knowing three points will secure qualification to the last 16.