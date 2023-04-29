Harry Maguire fears he may be forced to LEAVE Manchester United as he seeks to keep England place at Euro 2024

Harry Maguire is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United this summer due to a lack of playing time, as he eyes a Euro 2024 spot with England.

Maguire fallen out of favour under Ten Hag

Shaw often come in in his place

May force move ahead of Euro 2024 selection

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions centre-back has started just five Premier League games since the 4-0 capitulation at Brentford in August, which has ended up being a turning point in his United career. As Erik ten Hag persists with England team-mate Luke Shaw at centre-back, who has excelled in a previously unfamiliar role, the Daily Mail are reporting that Maguire is now considering taking matters into his own hands and forcing a move out of the club in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because, despite coming under intense scrutiny for his performances in a United shirt, Gareth Southgate has continued to select the 30-year-old in his England squad for qualifiers and major tournaments. But while the Three Lions boss has consistently shown faith in him, the Daily Mail writes that Maguire is increasingly concerned that another season of limited club football might dissuade even Southgate ahead of next summer's European Championship.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Curiously, United have claimed that they are not interested in selling the defender, although they may struggle to say no to cashing in on Maguire with two years remaining on his contract. However, the player's reported £190,000-a-week wages may price out the clubs eyeing a summer move, with the likes of West Ham, Inter and Roma among Maguire's potential suitors.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The report continues that, despite his concerns, Maguire is still determined to fight for his place in the United squad. But a continued show of no faith from Ten Hag could change things late on in the summer window, although the defender would have to take a significant wage cut to move on.