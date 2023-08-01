Harry Kane will STAY at Tottenham if Bayern Munich transfer is not in place before 2023-24 season opener against Brentford

Harry Kane has reportedly decided to stay at Tottenham if Bayern Munich cannot agree a transfer before their 2023-24 season opener against Brentford.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Evening Standard, Kane believes it would be 'unfair' for him to leave Spurs after the start of their latest Premier League campaign. Ange Postecoglou's reign as manager will begin with a London derby clash against Brentford on August 13, and Kane won't consider joining Bayern if they do not have a deal in place with Tottenham by then.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the report adds that Spurs are refusing to set their own deadline for a potential agreement with Bayern, as the summer transfer window is not due to close until September 1. It has been suggested that Kane has made his stance clear in order to force the club into making a quicker decision over his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern have already seen two bids for Kane knocked back, with Thomas Tuchel having identified him as a priority target at the start of the summer, but they are set to table an improved £85 million ($109m) offer as negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy continue. That is still unlikely to be enough, with Levy thought to be holding firm on his £100m ($128m) valuation of Kane despite the fact he has now entered the final year of his contract.

WHAT'S NEXT? The Evening Standard adds that if Kane does remain at Spurs and they start to make positive strides forward under Postecoglou in the new season, the England striker will be prepared to sign a contract extension.