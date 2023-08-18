'Harry Kane is one of the three best in the world!' - Jurgen Klinsmann backs new Bayern Munich signing to reach Robert Lewandowski's level at new club

Former Bayern Munich star Jurgen Klinsmann says he expects Harry Kane to thrive in Bavaria as he gives the club the striker they lacked last season.

Kane backed by Klinsmann

Striker should thrive in Lewandowski role

Klinsmann explains new expectations for Kane at Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane made the big move to Bayern this summer, leaving Tottenham after a prolonged transfer saga, having been unable to win silverware during his time at Spurs.

Die Roten, meanwhile, have signed the striker the club lacked last season following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona. And Klinsmann, a former Bayern and Tottenham forward himself, says he expects Kane to find similar success at his new club, and he expects him to find it rather quickly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I see it very similar to the Levandowski role," said Klinsmann, who is now the coach of South Korea. "When Robert went from Dortmund to Bayern, he fit in right away. He had players around him that feed him constantly with the balls. Harry is also a player that is much involved in the build up, in the link up with his teammates. He likes to drop back a little bit, play a No.10 role here and there, so it'll be interesting to see if the other players around him switch roles as well. He can move out sometimes of the No.9 position and somebody else steps in.

"I think the way by a Munich plays is very similar to actually how Spurs played last year and the years before under several different managers. I think he will fit straight in. I don't think that it will take much time for him to adapt and to get his opportunities to score. If he gets those opportunities, similar to Lewandowski, I would say, he's just so clinical. He is so good at finishing off his opportunities. He's a very, very complete centre-forward and that's why he's in the top three in the world in his position. I expect him to score goals. How many? We'll see, but he will definitely bring goals and make people happy in Munich."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is stepping into a very different situation at Bayern than at Spurs. At Spurs, the hope is to lift a trophy, although the club was unable to do so during Kane's tenure. At Bayern, the expectation is win multiple, something said Klinsmann says the club feels each and every day.

"The expectations at Bayern Munich is always the same: you have to win, at least, the Bundesliga title," he said. "You have to win, probably, the DFB-Pokal and you have to be, at least, in the final four of the Champions League, so that's what you live with. Day in, day out. There are, I don't know, 10-15 million Bayern Munich fans, and they expect pretty much all of the trophies if possible.

"I think with these two big transfers [Kane and Kim Min-jae], they put themselves in a position where they really can say that they are going to compete straight away for the Champions League title."

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND BAYERN? After falling in the German Supercup to RB Leipzig, Bayern are set to face Werder Bremen on Friday in their Bundesliga opener.