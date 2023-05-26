Harry Kane offered to Real Madrid in shock Eden Hazard part-exchange deal that would return former Chelsea star to the Premier League at Spurs

Harry Kane has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid in a deal that could see Eden Hazard move in the opposite direction to Tottenham.

Tottenham striker approaching final year of deal

Big-money transfer could be lined up

Belgian forward has been struggling in Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain, who has become the all-time leading scorer for his club and country in the 2022-23 campaign, is approaching the final year of his contract at Spurs. With that in mind, speculation regarding a summer move elsewhere continues to build.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Cadena Ser, La Liga giants Real have been approached by an intermediary sounding out their potential interest in Kane. The Blancos are yet to give a definitive answer to that question as they mull over their options. They can see the benefits of acquiring another Three Lions star as they look to wrap up a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They did, however, have their fingers burned when last negotiating with a Premier League side – with €100 million (£87m/$107m) handed to Chelsea for Hazard in 2019 – while Karim Benzema is still doing the business at 35 years of age. There are suggestions, though, that Belgian forward Hazard - who has previously thrived in English football - could be used as a sweetener in any deal for Kane.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard registered 110 goals and 92 assists through 352 appearances for Chelsea, becoming a Premier League and Europa League winner along the way, and may be willing to retrace steps to London after enduring four forgettable years in Spain that have seen him struggle for form and fitness.