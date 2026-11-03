Harry Kane confirms new Bayern Munich contract is 'extremely close' as Ballon d’Or winner prepares for Atletico Madrid test

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Harry Kane has confirmed that he is on the verge of signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, with an official announcement expected in the coming days. The England captain, fresh from being crowned the best player in the world, is ready to commit his future to the Allianz Arena as he enters the final stages of his current deal.

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Contract extension nears completion

The 33-year-old striker is approaching the conclusion of the initial four-year agreement he signed upon arriving from Tottenham in 2023. Following a stellar campaign featuring 73 goals, two domestic trophies, and a third-place World Cup finish with England, Bayern are eager to secure his services long-term.

The newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner confirmed an extension is now purely a matter of resolving minor legal technicalities. Speaking ahead of a crucial European tie, the forward expressed confidence that negotiations will conclude swiftly.

Kane expects an announcement in days

Addressing the media ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, the England skipper provided a highly positive update on his future. "I would say it is more [a matter of] days," Kane explained. "There has been good conversations over this weekend and today as well.

"I know I keep saying we are close, but we are extremely close now. Details are just details in every contract. A lot of the bigger stuff has been ironed out and we are happy with, but in every contract there is loads of little things that go into it, small details that in the end the lawyers have to thrash out and figure out.

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"So all in all I would say it is more days than weeks. From what I have heard, the conversations have gone well again today and hopefully we will be in a place to do something within the next few days."

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Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

Bayern battle through turbulent period

Away from the boardroom, Bayern are navigating a chaotic spell. Recent days saw Kane lift the Ballon d'Or before missing a penalty in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. The squad is also grappling with the absence of recovering head coach Vincent Kompany and serious injuries to Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry.

"It has been a rollercoaster ride. We have experienced all sorts of emotions," Kane reflected. "I had a fantastic moment winning the Ballon d'Or, but there were also the injuries and Joshua Kimmich's situation [earlier in the season] ... Those were difficult moments. You have to be able to cope with that, sport brings us together. We are missing key players and our coach too, but there are others who can seize this opportunity to show what they're made of."

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Despite his individual accolades, the striker prioritises collective glory. "I think I would swap the next Ballon d'Or for a Champions League triumph. The team aspect of the sport is why we all play," he said. "Of course, winning the Ballon d'Or was one of the greatest moments of my life, but winning with Bayern, that would be an absolutely incredible feeling.

"We all want to reach the Champions League final and achieve that great success as a team. At the moment I am still in with a chance of winning both."

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Crucial Champions League test awaits

Assistant coach Aaron Danks will lead an injury-ravaged Bayern side against Atletico, with late fitness checks required for Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer. The fixture carries significant weight, as Bayern sit 14th and Atletico 16th in the European standings following the Bavarians' recent 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Knowing the importance of stringing together positive results, Kane issued a rallying cry. "If we can win these next two games - tomorrow night and then in the Bundesliga going into that second international break - we'll be in a really good place," he noted. "And hopefully after that we'll have a couple of players coming back. Until then, we just have to stick together and keep doing what we're doing."