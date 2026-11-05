'I'd be lying if I said I didn't!' – Harry Kane sets major Champions League ultimatum at Bayern

Harry Kane admitted he would be lying if he said he did not want to win at least one Champions League title before his new FC Bayern contract ends in 2029. The striker insisted that competing for Europe's biggest trophy made his decision to extend simple.
Kane sets sights on ultimate European prize
Despite winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles and individual honours in Munich, Harry Kane remains laser-focused on lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Having extended his contract until 2029, the striker views European glory as the ultimate goal for his remaining years at Bayern.
The 33-year-old scored 156 goals in his first 161 games for the club but believes team success in Europe defines elite heritage.
Kane stressed that the belief in Bayern's capacity to conquer Europe made extending his contract an easy decision.
England captain driven by desire to win European cup
Addressing his targets for the next three years, Kane openly stated his determination to deliver a European crown to the Allianz Arena. "That’s certainly a major goal for everyone at the club. As long as I feel we’re in the running for it, I’m excited by the prospect," Kane declared.
"We want to dominate in Germany but we also want to win the Champions League."
"I’m here until 2029 and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to win at least one Champions League title by then. That’s pressure, but I enjoy it," he emphasized.
Forward eager to move past individual spotlight
Following an intense week of media coverage surrounding his Ballon d'Or victory, Kane expressed a desire to refocus entirely on match performances. "There’s been a lot of talk about me recently, but I’m looking forward to talking less and playing more again," Kane admitted.
"It’s important that we, as a club, have enjoyed this time; these were important moments in our history. But the game is the most important thing and I try to let my performance on the pitch do the talking."
"If I didn't believe in the team, if I didn't believe we could win the biggest titles, I would've looked at other options," the forward added.
Bayern prepare for decisive European fixtures
Kane's total commitment provides Bayern with a clear focal point as they navigate the Champions League league phase.
Head coach Vincent Kompany will count on his superstar frontman to lead the line in upcoming European clashes.
The Bavarian club will push to convert their domestic dominance into continental silverware over the coming seasons.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.