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Hansi Flick has praised Alejandro Balde's standout display in Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League victory over Sabah after handing the out-of-favour defender his first start of the season. The manager's glowing verdict marks a striking shift in tone for a player heavily linked with a January exit from Camp Nou.

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Balde seizes rare Champions League chance

Balde made a compelling statement in Azerbaijan on Wednesday night, reminding everyone of his quality during Barca's comfortable European trip to Baku. Given a surprise place in the starting XI, the 23-year-old delivered an energetic display down the left flank and supplied the assist for the visitors' third goal.

His involvement came at a pivotal moment in his club career. Having spent much of the campaign on the sidelines, the La Masia graduate needed a strong showing to prove he can still contribute under his current head coach.

Flick salutes defender's mentality

Speaking after the final whistle, Flick was quick to acknowledge how difficult it is for a fringe player to step straight into a European fixture and perform immediately. The German tactician singled out the Spain international for special credit following his 65-minute outing.

"Alejandro Balde played a good match, I thought he was excellent," Flick said. "As you know, it's not easy for a player who doesn't get much playing time to suddenly come into a match like this."

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A dramatic fall from grace

Before the trip to Baku, Balde had been limited to just 124 minutes of action across five substitute appearances this season. Despite boasting 173 senior outings for the Catalan giants, he tumbled down the pecking order as Joao Cancelo dominated the left-back role and 19-year-old Xavi Espart also impressed before suffering an injury.

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Flick even turned to midfielder Frenkie de Jong and 20-year-old Brian Farinas to cover defensive absences ahead of Balde. Club decision-makers had also grown frustrated with his stagnating output in the final third, while Flick questioned his suitability for a demanding high-pressing system last month.

"He did not have the confidence he usually needs to play his game, nor the conviction to play as the team wants, pressing high," Flick stated at the time.

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Crucial January window awaits

Despite his encouraging performance, Balde's evening ended on a concerning note after he was forced off in the second half with an ankle problem that requires medical assessment. Blaugrana will hope the setback is minor as they navigate a busy schedule.

Off the pitch, a major decision still looms ahead of the winter transfer window. Barca remain open to a January sale, with Manchester United having previously considered a loan move for the full-back.

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Balde rejected a summer departure because he feels settled in his hometown and wanted to fight for his place. Whether one impressive European display is enough to rescue his Camp Nou future now remains to be seen.