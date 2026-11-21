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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has addressed the club's potential activity in the upcoming January transfer window following a fresh injury blow to Andreas Christensen. While the German coach admitted that discussions regarding defensive reinforcements are ongoing, he was quick to separate those plans from the Danish international's current fitness struggles.

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Flick addresses defensive reinforcement plans

Speaking ahead of the La Liga clash against Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou, Flick admitted that internal talks with the sporting department are a regular occurrence as the winter window approaches. However, he was adamant that the recent physical setback suffered by Christensen has not altered the club's long-term vision for the squad.

By decoupling Christensen's absence from the recruitment strategy, Flick indicated that any potential arrival would be based on overall squad depth rather than a knee-jerk reaction to a single player's unavailability. "We always talk about it, but Christensen 's injury does not affect it, it is a situation that we know," Flick explained, as quoted by by Mundo Deportivo.

Christensen facing another spell on the sidelines

Christensen’s season continues to be plagued by fitness issues, with a fresh calf problem ruled him out of the upcoming fixtures against Villarreal and Sabah. The Danish defender reported discomfort in his left soleus during a training session last Thursday, marking another frustrating chapter in a campaign defined by intermittent availability. Flick expressed his sympathy for the former Chelsea man, acknowledging the psychological toll that recurring injuries can take on a top-level professional.

"We have to help him, make him aware of the situation, and let him know that we're counting on him when he's available. He's disappointed because, when he's at 100%, he's one of the best center-backs around," Flick stated.

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Managing the workload for Pau Cubarsi

The absence of Christensen places a heavier burden on young star Pau Cubarsi, who has become a mainstay in the Barcelona starting XI. Flick was quick to point out the importance of protecting the teenager’s physical condition, given the sheer volume of minutes he has accumulated over the past twelve months. With Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde available to provide cover, the manager is considering rotations to prevent burnout in his defensive line during this busy period of the season.

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"Cubarsi played an incredible last season, many games, and we have to take care of him. That's what I can say at the moment," Flick remarked, as quoted by Sport. While the 19-year-old’s contribution is vital, the coaching staff is wary of overusing him, especially with Champions League commitments on the horizon. Flick noted that every club faces these injury challenges and insisted that the return of other versatile defenders provides the tactical flexibility needed to navigate the current shortage of specialized centre-backs.

Deco and Bojan weigh in on January moves

The possibility of winter arrivals has been a hot topic in Barcelona recently, particularly after sporting director Deco and coordinator of the Barça sporting area Bojan Krkic discussed the matter during a radio interview. Deco acknowledged that the current injury landscape naturally forces the board to sit down with the manager and reassess their plans for the mid-season window. The sporting director highlighted that while they are not desperate, they must be diligent in their evaluation of the market to ensure the squad is not left short-handed.

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"The injuries do force us to think and talk with the coach if we are going to go to the market. We have to think about it carefully and value it," Deco noted during his appearance on Catalunya Radio.