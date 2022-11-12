News Matches
He's back! Haaland returns to Man City starting line-up after ligament damage

Ewan Gennery
7:35 PM SGT 12/11/22
Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022-23
Erling Haaland is back in the Manchester City starting line-up for the first time since injuring himself on his return to Dortmund last month.
  • Haaland starts for first time in four games
  • Was on bench last week vs Fulham
  • Has scored 18 goals in 13 games in PL this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been named in Manchester City's starting line up for their last game before the World Cup break against Brentford. The striker has not started for Pep Guardiola's side since injuring ligaments in his foot in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not starting for City's last four games, Haaland has still had a major impact. He came off the bench against Fulham last weekend to score a last-minute penalty and win the game for his side, much to the delight of FPL managers up and down the country. He had also seen a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the game, reminding everyone of his supreme quality.

