'The rest, they sit back' - Guardiola names the only Premier League teams who attack Man City

Pep Guardiola has named the only Premier League teams who try to attack Manchester City instead of sitting back.

Guardiola inherited the managerial reins at Etihad Stadium back in 2015 and has since delivered 10 domestic trophies, including three Premier League titles.

City have emerged as the dominant force in English football under the Spaniard, who claims there are only a few sides that dare go toe-to-toe with the champions.

What has been said?

Guardiola is used to coming up against teams that play with a low block and look for opportunities to counter, with the City boss identifying only five top-flight clubs that employ more adventurous tactics.

"Maybe we provoke them but most of them except Liverpool I would say, Brighton I would say, Arsenal in some moments I would say… let me think about it, maybe I'm forgetting someone," he told reporters after his team's 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

"Aston Villa, we played there a little bit too. There are moments when they did it - but as a principle, when we make a good build-up, they sit.

"Leeds, as well. The rest, they sit back. Honestly I’m not saying anything wrong. Every manager, every team can do whatever they want, absolutely.

"It’s in our hands how to break them - teams that are high pressing, how to do it, and when teams sit back, how we have to do it.

"One of the principles is be patient, don’t concede goals, don’t concede deep runs from them, counter attacks and be patient and in the right moment we can do it. Let’s continue doing it like this."

Guardiola on the title race

City's latest victory saw them restore their six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, albeit having played a game more.

Article continues below

Guardiola is adamant they cannot afford any mistakes in their bid to defend the title due to the Reds' consistency, but trusts that his players will not allow complacency to set in.

"It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation and we have learned from that in the past," he added. "That if you want to be champion in the Premier League, against this rival - Liverpool, they are not going to drop points - you have to do your job."

Further reading