Guardiola provides injury update on Gundogan and Ake ahead of Man City's clash against Arteta's Arsenal

Manchester City are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they aim to extend their winning streak to 18 games at the Emirates

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will have a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Arsenal, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The German international missed Wednesday’s victory over Everton as a precaution after suffering a slight groin strain in the win over Tottenham four days earlier.

Guardiola also revealed that Nathan Ake has returned to training after being out since December 26 with a muscle injury.

“Nathan is back in training on the pitch alone and is closer to coming back,” the City boss told a news conference.

“And Gundo had part of training session - we’ll see tomorrow how the rest of them are.”

Kevin De Bruyne missed four weeks with a hamstring injury but came off the bench as a late substitute in the 3-1 victory over Everton.

Phil Foden switched to the midfield role at Goodsion Park, playing alongside Bernardo Silva, and Guardiola said he is getting accustomed to the role.

“He can play in both positions. I said many times he is so young,” Guardiola added. “Phil just needs time to improve playing inside.

"When you play as a winger you have to play at one tempo and when you play inside you have to play in another one.

“When he gets this balance, he will be 10 times more extraordinary as a player. It's just a question of time.”

City are facing a hectic fixture schedule with any run in the Champions League ensuring that they will play at least twice a week between now and the end of the season.

John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko were rested in the midweek clash and could come back into the side.

Striker Sergio Aguero was also in the squad with illness and injury wrecking the first half of his season but he is likely to be on the bench again as he builds up his match fitness.

