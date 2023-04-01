'I'm so sorry!' - Sarcastic Pep Guardiola denies 'disrespectful' celebration in Kostas Tsimikas' face after Man City batter Liverpool

Pep Guardiola denied suggestions he had been "disrespectful" in his celebrations during Manchester City's thrashing of Liverpool on Saturday.

Celebrated equaliser in front of Liverpool subs

City went on to win game 4-1

Guardiola jokingly apologised afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola appeared to celebrate Julian Alvarez's equaliser in the face of Liverpool substitute Kostas Tsimikas, before bizarrely shaking the hand of Reds midfielder Arthur Melo. City would go on to win the game 4-1, with the City boss happy to play down the incident in his post-match press conference.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters: "I was happy and I said [to Tsimikas] how nice our goal was."

Asked whether his antics could be seen as provocative or disrespectful, he added, in trademark sarcastic fashion: "No come on. I’m so sorry. Ask him if I lack respect, ask Tsimikas. I celebrate the goal the way I do with my son. I’m so sorry. Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah ok, I’m so sorry!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's win ensures they keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, and leaves Liverpool facing a mammoth task to secure Champions League qualification. The Reds led through Mohamed Salah's first-half strike, but were overwhelmed as Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all got themselves on the scoresheet.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA AND MAN CITY? Having seen off Liverpool, City now have a seven-day break before their next Premier League fixture, away to Southampton next Saturday.