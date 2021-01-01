Guardiola sees £20m Ferran Torres go from 'little boy' to a man at City

The Blues bought into the potential of a 21-year-old Spain international when prising him away from Valencia and have seen him mature in England

Pep Guardiola admits that Ferran Torres arrived at Manchester City as "a little boy", with a £20 million ($28m) forward becoming "a man" during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues invested heavily when buying into the potential of a highly-rated 21-year-old during the summer of 2020.

A productive debut campaign has been taken in by Torres, who is into double figures for goals this season, with Guardiola impressed by the progress made by a maturing rough diamond that continues to be polished.

What has been said?

City boss Guardiola has told reporters of a Spain international who was on target again in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out: "Ferran has scored a lot of goals, but today was first game is I saw that he can handle the physicality of the Premier League.

"He was a little boy and now he is a man, when you have this aggression in the Premier League it is good."

Torres' record at City

The promising youngster made his debut for City in a 3-1 win away at Wolves on September 21, 2020.

His first goal for the Blues was recorded in a Carabao Cup clash with Burnley, with his next three efforts coming in the Champions League before a Premier League account was opened in another meeting with the Clarets.

Alongside his 10 goals, Torres has also contributed three assists to the City cause.

Article continues below

He has become a regular for Spain, hitting a Nations League hat-trick in a 6-0 mauling of Germany, and will hope to figure in Luis Enrique's plans for this summer's European Championship.

For now, the focus of all of those at City is locked on the second leg of a Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with the Carabao Cup winners looking to add European glory to the Premier League crown that is now within touching distance.

Further reading