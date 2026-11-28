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Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Greuther Fürth host Arminia Bielefeld in the 2. Bundesliga at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Fürth.

Heiko Vogel's Fürth have endured a difficult spell this autumn. Defeats to Dynamo Dresden (0-3) and Hannover 96 (1-2) in their last two league matches have left them 14th.

Arminia Bielefeld arrive in sixth place. Oliver Kirch's side previously won 2-1 away at Kiel and 3-1 away at Braunschweig.

Bielefeld then lost 2-1 to 1. FC Magdeburg in their most recent match. They will want to put that defeat behind them quickly.

Recent meetings slightly favour Fürth. They won 2-1 at home in February 2026, while Bielefeld had also lost 3-1 in Fürth in September 2025.

Fans can find the TV, live-stream and kick-off details below.

Greuther Fürth and Arminia Bielefeld: This week

Greuther Fürth have won two and lost three of their last five league matches. They most recently lost 2-1 away at Hannover 96 on 21 November, after a 3-0 defeat to Dynamo Dresden and a 1-0 win over Holstein Kiel. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded eight.

Arminia Bielefeld have won three of their last five matches and lost two. Their latest game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Magdeburg on 20 November. Before that, they beat Braunschweig 3-1 and Osnabrück 2-1. They scored eight goals and conceded six.

Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld: Line-ups

Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld: Form

Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld: Head-to-head record

Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld: League standings