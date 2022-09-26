Greece vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Greece welcome Northern Ireland to face them at Georgios Kamaras Stadium in a Group C2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Greece vs Northern Ireland date & kick-off time

Game: Greece vs Northern Ireland Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Greece vs Northern Ireland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on FreeSports TV, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK FreeSports TV Premier Player HD

Greece squad & team news

With promotion secured to the B tier for the next iteration of the Nations League, Greece can reflect on a job well done heading into their final game of the competition.

They will surely love to sign off on a winning note, but with their visitors having more of a reason to win, they may find the going tough.

Position Players Goalkeepers Vlachodimos, Barkas, Paschalakis Defenders Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Kyriakopoulos, Rota, Baldock, Goutas, Koulierakis Midfielders Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Alexandropoulos, Papanikolaou Forwards Bakasetas, Masouras, Tzolis, Giakoumakis, Douvikas, Fountas, Chatzigiovanis, Ioannidis

Northern Ireland squad and team news

Held just off the cusp of the relegation play-outs by a superior goal difference over Cyprus, the going truly is tough for Northern Ireland as they seek to avoid an ignominious drop.

Victory will give them a serious shot in the arm - but after such a dismal tournament, will they be able to grind one out away from home?