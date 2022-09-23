Jack Grealish has agreed to go on a night out with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, but joked that he wants to bring Paul Pogba along as a “+1”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City and England forward has found himself subjected to regular rounds of criticism from the outspoken Scot, who now works as a pundit. Souness insists he has no personal issue with Grealish and has told talkSPORT: “I'd love a night out with Jack! I'm not sure I could stay with him, but I'd enjoy a night out with him.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Grealish has responded to that offer on Twitter by saying: “Let’s do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish, who has been accused of being “not a quick learner”, recently said of the jibes that continue to be aimed in his direction by Souness: “I don't know what his problem is with me. He always says stuff about me. I try not to read a lot of it. It is difficult when he's on Sky Sports and it's everywhere around the training ground at times. He was obviously a great player and won a lot but I don't know what it is with what he says about me or what problem he's got.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The 27-year-old, who is currently on Nations League duty with England, is not the first player to have been targeted by Souness, with ex-Manchester United midfielder Pogba billed as an “average player” by the Scot as he regularly called out the World Cup-winning Frenchman for supposedly unacceptable performances.