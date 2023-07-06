Granit Xhaka completes €25m move to Bayer Leverkusen as seven-year Arsenal spell comes to an end

Yash Thakur
Xhaka Arsenal 2022-23Getty
Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka announced his departure ahead of his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

  • Xhaka leaves Arsenal after seven years
  • Joins Bayer Leverkusen on a five year deal
  • Leaves with one year on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Leverkusen announced the signing of Swiss international and former Arsenal captain for a fee of €25 million (£21m/$27m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old midfielder had a resurgence under current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and finished the season with seven goals and seven assists in the league. The Swiss international amassed 297 appearances for the Gunners during his time at the club, winning two FA Cups. He returns to the Bundesliga having spent his early days at Borussia Monchengladbach.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

xhaka arsenal

WHAT NEXT FOR XHAKA? The former Basel player will join forces with Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen ahead of next season.

