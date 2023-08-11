Goodbye Joao Cancelo? Man City defender omitted from squad for Premier League opener against Burnley amid Barcelona transfer links

- Portuguese not even on bench
- Linked with Barca move
- City visit Turf Moor
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese full-back's name did not feature anywhere on Pep Guardiola's team sheet as City travelled to Turf Moor to face Burnley. The omission immediately fuelled further speculation around the defender who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, who today freed up transfer funds.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo's future has been the subject of much speculation after he returned to Manchester after being jettisoned on loan to Bayern Munich in the second half of last season. After tonight's lineup was announced it seems more likely Cancelo's future lies away from the Etihad.
WHAT NEXT? City will be aiming to get the job down without the defender at Turf Moor, as Guardiola squares off against his former player, Vincent Kompany.