'A good chance' - David Moyes makes Declan Rice transfer admission amid Arsenal interest in £120m-rated England star

There is a "good chance" that Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer, manager David Moyes admitted on Friday.

Rice linked with top Premier League teams

West Ham demanding £120m for midfielder

Moyes admits he could go in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has been linked with several top Premier League sides in recent seasons, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United said to be in for him. The England international has so far snubbed all interest from other sides but Moyes admits they could be set to lose him after the current campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We hope Dec stays. We would love him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case. That is one of the scenarios," Moyes told reporters. "Our plans are to have Dec here but we are also fully aware there is a good chance that we won't have him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice's contract at West Ham expires in 2024, but the London side have an option to extend it for another year. The Hammers are said to be demanding around £120 million ($150m) for the midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? Before he moves on, Rice will see out the rest of the season with West Ham, who take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. After that, he will looking to help the Hammers reach the Europa Conference League final. They got off to a good start on Thursday, beating AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the pair's semi-final first leg.